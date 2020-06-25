Amid continuing tensions with China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash in Eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, India on Thursday, 25 June, said that the "conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms."Asserting that India has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Our statement of 20 June provided the relevant facts and clearly established it has been the Chinese actions thus far which have led to increase in tension in the region and also to the violent face-off of 15 June with casualties."Giving an account of the build-up of tensions between the two countries, the MEA further said, "In early May, Chinese side had taken action to hinder India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area. The resulting face-off was addressed by ground commanders as per provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols... We had registered our protest on the Chinese actions through both the diplomatic and military channels, and made it clear that any such change was unacceptable to us. Later, both sides had agreed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo."Catch all the updates on the India-China tensions here.It went on to point that the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC since early May, adding that while the Indian side had to make a counter deployment, it has never undertaken any actions across the LAC.“While there have been occasional departures in the past, the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms.”MEA, as quoted by ANIThe MEA's statement comes a day after India conveyed its concerns to China on the violent face-off in Galwan area, saying "It was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC)."The tensions between the two countries reached its peak when a violent clash broke out at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of 15 June, leading to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer.Reports indicated that China too suffered casualties, but no toll has officially been released by the Chinese authorities.Why China Bullies? Expert Decodes Xi Jinping’s Aggressive Moves We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.