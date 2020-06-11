Days after the Major General-level talks between India and China on the issue of border standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, 12 June, said, India and China are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, ANI reported.MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava did not respond to the reports of disengagement of troops between India and China. However, making a reference to the meeting that took place between military commanders of both the countries on 6 June, MEA said:“It was agreed during 6 June meeting that early resolution of situation will be in keeping with guidance of our leaders.”Why China’s Posturing in Ladakh Will Delay J&K’s Political Reset On 6 June, Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District Commander Major General Liu Lin held a meeting for nearly three hours. After this, another meeting, took place between the military officials on 10 June, to deliberate upon the process of withdrawal of troops and the current standoff situation in Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh.“Major General-level talks took place at the Chushul-Moldo on Wednesday about the ongoing de-escalation and the Pangong standoff situation,” had said a senior government official, adding that during the meeting, discussion took place for further de-escalation in Ladakh.The official further stated, “More talks expected at different levels in the days to come for complete de-induction and withdrawal of additional troop deployment close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).”Need to Fix Indo-China Issue to Avoid LOC-Like Case: Ex-Army Chief We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.