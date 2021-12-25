India to Vaccinate Kids Above 15: What Experts Said Before the Announcement

In his address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children in the age group of 15-18 years can get vaccinated starting 3 January.

In recent weeks, as the number of Omicron cases rose, the country had been seeing a demand to vaccinate children – a vulnerable group.

We spoke to healthcare experts to understand what they have to say about vaccination for children and whether or not it is necessary.