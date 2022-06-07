Income Tax Portal Not Hacked, Says Ministry, Directs Infosys To Fix Glitch

Since its inception in June 2021, taxpayers and consultants have been complaining about the new e-filing system. The portal's functionality has been hampered on multiple times in the past year, prompting the government to extend the deadline for completing tax returns and related papers for all taxpayers.

The government has summoned the vendor on many occasions to discuss the technical issues. Senior finance ministry officials had conducted a meeting with Infosys staff regarding the glitches just eight days after the new income tax e-filing portal was launched in June 2021.