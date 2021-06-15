IT Portal Glitches: FinMin Officials to Hold Meeting With Infosys
Infosys set up the software system of the new e-filing portal.
Senior Finance Ministry officials will be holding an interactive meeting on 22 June with Infosys on issues and glitches in the recently launched e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.
Infosys is the agency that has put up the software system of the new e-filing portal.
The 22 June meeting will also be attended by other stakeholders, including members from the ICAI, auditors, consultants, and taxpayers.
The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches and issues leading to taxpayers’ inconvenience. The government had also invited written representations on the problems and difficulties faced in the portal from the stakeholders.
A Finance Ministry statement said that representatives from Infosys will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by taxpayers.
