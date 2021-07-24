Tax Evasion Worth Rs 700 Crore: I-T Dept on Dainik Bhaskar Raids

Two days after the Income Tax Department raided the Dainik Bhaskar Group, the department on Saturday, 24 July, said in a statement that they have found unpaid taxes worth Rs 700 crore of income over six years, violation of rules prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and evidence that profit was siphoned off.

The statement by the tax department claimed that the media group had named some of its employees as shareholders and directors, who were not aware of such companies.