‘Potent Tool for Bad Elements’: PIL in SC Against Love Jihad Laws

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the new “love jihad” laws passed in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand”.

The PIL by lawyers Vishal Thakre, Abhay Singh Yadav and law researcher Pranvesh, has challenged the constitutionality of the the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act of 2018, reported LiveLaw.

Stating that these new laws “disturb the basic structure of the Constitution”, the petition, according to LiveLaw prays that these laws be declared null and void.