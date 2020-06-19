Days after twenty Indian soldiers were killed in action while dismantling illegal Chinese camps at Galwan Valley, on 15 June, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reportedly visited Ladakh on Wednesday and Thursday.ANI also reported military choppers and fighter jet activity in Ladakh’s Leh on Friday, 19 June. The Indian Air Force has also reportedly “moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi-MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to advanced positions” to enable them to carry out military operations on short notice."The Air Force chief was on a two-day visit where he checked the operational readiness of all the platforms that have been moved to the area in view of the Chinese aggression along the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh where more than 10,000 troops have been amassed by China," ANI quoted government sources as saying.How International Media Reported on India-China Face-Off in LadakhAmerican Apache attack helicopters have also reportedly been deployed around where troops on the ground are being operationalised.Chinooks helicopters and the Mi-17 V5 medium-lift choppers have also been deployed around the Leh airbase to ensure rapid transportation of troops and material.The analysis of satellite imagery from late May and early June by Nathan Ruser of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute gives a glimpse into the force buildup at the border, and the location, where the violent attacks took place. However, this report has been disputed by several Indian defence analysts.According to a report by NDTV, with China’s air bases being at high altitudes of 14,000 feet, they would be facing operational difficulties, like severe weight restrictions and having to cut down on the number of weapons that they could carry. With multiple IAF bases in the Ladakh, Srinagar, Sirsa and Bareilly, Indian forces won’t face the same problem.(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)