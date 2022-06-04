Amit Shah Likely To Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's Family in Chandigarh Today
The singer's family wrote a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into Moose Wala's brutal murder.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to meet slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents in Chandigarh on Saturday, 4 June, BJP officials told news agency PTI.
According to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Punjabi singer's family had written a letter to the home minister seeking a probe by central agencies into Moose Wala's brutal murder.
Shah is set to arrive and meet the Punjab BJP leaders after which, he will inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.
Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann who has faced severe criticism for scaling down Moose Wala's state-security, along with 442 other VVIPs, met the singer's family on Friday and assured them that his killers would soon be put behind bars.
Earlier, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also visited Moose Wala's house, Hindustan Times reported.
Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.
According to the autopsy report, Moose Wala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
