Hindu Sena Asks Delhi Police To Cancel Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Show
Faruqui’s show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is scheduled for 28 August at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Delhi.
Five days after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Hindu Sena on Thursday, 25 August, wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking them to cancel his upcoming show over his "remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Sanatan Dharma."
His show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is scheduled for 28 August at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in Delhi.
He was to perform the same in Bengaluru when the city police denied permission for a show scheduled on 19 August. However, the day before the show, the comedian said that it had been cancelled due to health reasons. Another Hindutva outfit, Jai Shri Ram Sena had complained to the police alleging that he hurt Hindu Sentiments in his shows in the past.
Meanwhile, his show in Hyderabad last week was a success despite threats from right-wing groups.
Hindu Sena’s Letter to MCD and Delhi Police
The letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Ganesh Bharti, MCD commissioner, referred to him as an ‘anti-Hindu comedian’ and asked for the cancellation of his show.
"I want to focus your attention on the burning topic that Munawar Faruqui who is a comedian keeps making controversial remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses and against Sanatan Dharma, due to which criminal cases are also registered against him in many states and in many states, his programme has been cancelled keeping in mind the law and order situation."Hindu Sena's letter
The letter, signed by the outfit’s national president, Vishnu Gupta, further states, “If the programme is not cancelled, then the Hindu Sena will protest furiously, the organisers will be responsible for the damage caused during the demonstration.”
