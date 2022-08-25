Hindu Sena Asks Delhi Police To Cancel Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Show

Five days after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Hindu Sena on Thursday, 25 August, wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking them to cancel his upcoming show over his "remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Sanatan Dharma."

His show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is scheduled for 28 August at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in Delhi.

He was to perform the same in Bengaluru when the city police denied permission for a show scheduled on 19 August. However, the day before the show, the comedian said that it had been cancelled due to health reasons. Another Hindutva outfit, Jai Shri Ram Sena had complained to the police alleging that he hurt Hindu Sentiments in his shows in the past.

Meanwhile, his show in Hyderabad last week was a success despite threats from right-wing groups.