MP to Kashmir: Protests Erupt Across India for Muslim Girls’ Right To Wear Hijab

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Students from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University expressed solidarity with the Muslim girls in Karnataka.

"It is nothing but a political gimmick to divert attention during elections. We salute girls of Karnataka who are struggling for justice. Our sisters proved in Karnataka that India will not follow Godse and Savarkar," said the students protesting on the campus of MANUU, as quoted in the Times of India.

"We will follow Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Maulana Azad," they added.

IIM- Bangalore

Five faculty members of IIM-Bangalore have written to the National Commission for Women, appealing it to take "suo moto cognizance of reports of intimidation of Muslim women students based on religious attire".

Stating that it is wrong "to single out one religious practice", and that the "atmosphere of fear and intimidation will make parents hesitate to send daughters to schools and colleges", the letter asks the NCW to act urgently upon the goals mentioned in their mission statement.

It reminded the NCW of one of its goals, which is "to strive towards enabling women to achieve equality and equal participation in all spheres of life by securing her due rights and entitlements".

Azim Premji University

Students of Azim Premji University also released a statement condemning the events unfolding in Karnataka.

Warning that "such incidents have the potential of creating institutionalised discrimination...that denies a citizen their basic rights based on identities; education being one of them", the statement of solidarity demanded from Chief Minister Bommai to "take strict action against the harassment of students by mobs".