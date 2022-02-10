Hijab Row: Karnataka To Reopen Schools for Up To Class 10 on Monday, Says CM
"Degree colleges will reopen later," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
After the Karnataka High Court refused to pass an interim order that allows Muslim students to attend classes wearing hijabs until a final adjudication, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, 10 February, said that schools for up to Class 10 would reopen on Monday.
"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes upto 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later."Karnataka CM, as per ANI
The CM claimed that the "last two days have been very peaceful," even as reports of hooliganism and violent protests emerged from the state.
Karnataka Police, on Wednesday, had banned gatherings, agitations, and protests of any kind within a 200-metre radius of educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a period of two weeks.
