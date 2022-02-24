ADVERTISEMENT

Hijab-Clad Muslim Students Denied Entry in Udupi’s Postgrad College

MGM College justified the move by saying that hijab is not in compliance with the Karnataka High Court order.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 23 February, continued hearing petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking protection of their right to wear hijab to classes.</p></div>
i

Amidst the ongoing Karnataka High Court hearing on the hijab ban, a few postgraduate Muslim students were denied entry to Udupi's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College on Thursday, 23 February, by the college principal, PTI reported.

The principal also asked the other Muslim students who were already attending classes in hijab, to leave the premises.

The college justified the move by saying that hijab is not in compliance with the high court order and that they were clear in informing the students about disallowing donning a hijab in class.

There are over 50 postgraduate students in the college.

The students who were denied entry to the college complained that they were not even allowed to attend classes or enter college premises, which is in violation of the high court order. They claimed that they could not appear for their examination due to the ban on hijab.

Also Read

Interim Order on Hijab Ban Applies to Both Degree & PU Colleges, Clarifies HC

Interim Order on Hijab Ban Applies to Both Degree & PU Colleges, Clarifies HC
ADVERTISEMENT

The high court, in its interim order, has banned religious attire, including hijab, in all degree and pre-university colleges until the matter is resolved in court.

The students who were denied entry to the MGM College complained that they were not even allowed to attend classes or enter the college premises, which is in violation of the high court order. They claimed that they could not appear for their examination due to the hijab ban.

The High Court Order

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 23 February, clarified that its interim order from 10 February applied to both degree colleges and pre-university colleges where uniforms were prescribed. The court further clarified that the order applied only to students and not teachers.

"If a uniform is prescribed, it has to be followed, whether it is degree college or PU college."
Karnataka High Court

This comes a day after a single-judge bench of the high court refused to grant interim relief to students of a degree college who had asked for protection of their right to wear hijab.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

Day 10 of Hijab Case Proceedings: HC Continues Hearing Pleas by Muslim Girls

Day 10 of Hijab Case Proceedings: HC Continues Hearing Pleas by Muslim Girls

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×