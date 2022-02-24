Day 10 of Hijab Case Proceedings: HC Continues Hearing Pleas by Muslim Girls
On Wednesday, the court had clarified that its interim order applied to both degree and pre-university colleges.
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 24 February, entered the 10th day of hearing petitions by Muslim women seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions.
Previously, on Wednesday, the court had clarified that its interim order from 10 February applied to both degree colleges and pre-university colleges, where uniforms were prescribed. The court, however, had added that the order applied only to students and not teachers.
On 10 February, the Karnataka High Court had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls but had refused to pass an interim order that would have allowed them to continue wearing hijabs until it arrived at a final decision.
While directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had also controversially ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continued to hear the case.
"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like within the classroom, until further orders."Karnataka High Court
