'He's Bringing Home The Gold': Devvarman, Gavaskar Sing of Neeraj Chopra
Sportsperson Somdev Devvarman and commentator Sunil Gavaskar paid a musical tribute to the Olympics gold medallist.
Hours after Neeraj Chopra clinched the coveted Gold Medal in the javelin throw in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, 7 August, Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman, along with cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar, and a few others, paid a musical tribute to the victorious athlete for his historic win.
The song, titled 'Neeraj Chopra, He's Bringing Home the Gold' has been composed by Devvarman.
The song was introduced by Sunil Gavaskar in a video shared by sports writer Ayaz Memon, who could also be seen singing in the video. Sports journalist Gaurav Kalra was also a part of the choir.
Neeraj Chopra's Historic Win
Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday evening at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he won the Gold Medal in the javelin throw event. Chopra, who started off the final, stayed at the top spot right from the first throw of the event, even as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.
Chopra's second throw of 87.58m won him the Gold Medal.
With Neeraj's win, India finished with seven medals, making Tokyo Olympics its best campaign ever at the Summer Games. This is India's 10th Gold in the history of the Games.
