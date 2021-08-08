'He's Bringing Home The Gold': Devvarman, Gavaskar Sing of Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday evening at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he won the Gold Medal in the javelin throw event. Chopra, who started off the final, stayed at the top spot right from the first throw of the event, even as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.

Chopra's second throw of 87.58m won him the Gold Medal.

With Neeraj's win, India finished with seven medals, making Tokyo Olympics its best campaign ever at the Summer Games. This is India's 10th Gold in the history of the Games.