'MeToo' Also Exposes Shocking Workers' Rights Violations in Kerala Film Industry

In light of the Hema Committee Report being made public last week, as more and more MeToo revelations shake up the Malayalam film industry, leading to resignations, police investigations, and increased scrutiny of film stars, it has become evident that film sets are often not treated as workplaces, and workers' rights are frequently ignored, even in Left-ruled Kerala.

Starting with the lack of a clear definition of the workplace, a denial of decent working conditions, the absence of job contracts, the refusal to provide equal pay, and a failure to implement existing labour and welfare laws, the Kerala film industry has become one of the most unsafe and exploitative workplaces in Kerala.