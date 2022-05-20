In Pics: Delhi's Record-Breaking Heat Wave
Photostory: Delhi suffers at 49C as heatwave sweeps India.
In the last few weeks, the temperature in Delhi has risen to record-setting levels. The Indian Meteorological Dept had forecasted heatwaves in various regions of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Orange alert has been issued in some part of UP as the mercury touched 49 degrees Celsius.
The day-to-day life continues as people can be seen going for work, tourists visited sites and the shoppers were in the market.
The photographers at India Gate start their work everyday around 10am and continue till 7pm, while earning Rs 400-500/day.
Even in this blistering heat, the work for central vista project is going on. Labourers, guards, gardeners and officials can be seen working around the area.
Sunil Kumar, 25, one of the workers on the central vista project, says that he has been working for 2 months, in 12-hour shifts. Though it is tough to handle the heat, he has no choice. Kumar, from Allahabad, earns only Rs 12,000 per month.
Mandir Singh, who is a section officer of Shram Shakti Bhawan (Ministry of Labour and employment) says that even though they are aware of the plight of the workers who are working in this heat, all are under the system.
Marak Singh, one of the security guards of Jagjivan Ram foundation who works on the 10am to 2pm shift every day, expressed that the heat is gradually becoming unbearable for him.
Red Fort area sees more crowd than India Gate or any other tourist spots in Delhi. The free water service has given some relief to the visitors. But the dust storms keeps worsening the situation.
Two busy shopping spots of Delhi, Sarojini Nagar and Connaught place, were crowded as usual.
One of the NDMC workers, Ajay, who looks after one of the parking area of Connaught place, says he works all day, and more often than not, he has to work post midnight, till all the cars are cleared.
Sanjay Kumar from Shakti Nagar, who runs an Ola auto as well as a metered-auto works for 12 hours. He carries 2 bottles of cold water every day and offers them to passengers as well.
Due to increase in global warming, the heat wave will continue to rise. Every year, Delhi and other North Indian states, face such humidity. Even though no one can be expected to get used to such heat, they'll do what they know best – survive.
