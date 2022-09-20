One Held in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh for Running Over Pregnant Woman With Tractor

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in connection with a case in which a pregnant woman died after she was allegedly run over with a tractor by loan recovery agents, police said on Monday, 19 September.

A search is on for the other accused in this incident, which took place on 15 September, a senior official said.

"We arrested accused Roshan Singh alias Roshan Kumar Deo, 26, son of Pradeep Deo, village Punai under Daru police station of Hazaribagh district under sections 302/34 of the IPC in connection with Ichak PS case no 172/22 of September 16," Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

He added that Roshan is a "third party vendor engaged by a finance company."