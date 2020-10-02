‘Won’t Bow Down Before Injustice’: Rahul Quotes Mahatma Gandhi 

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi, he said: “I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down before anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

This comes just a day after he was briefly detained while marching to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.