'Has To be Lakshman Rekha for Criticism': Delhi HC Hears Umar Khalid's Bail Plea

On 22 April, the high court had orally noted that Khalid's 2020 Amravati speech is prima facie 'not acceptable.' It had added that the speech was offensive, obnoxious, and hateful.

The activist and a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, was arrested on 14 September 2020 in connection with the Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case, registered under FIR 59/2020.

He has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On 24 March, a Delhi court had rejected Khalid's bail plea. The court, in its order, included the observation that Khalid's name "finds a recurring mention" from the beginning of the conspiracy till the riots and that "he has connectivity with many accused persons," among reasons for the dismissal.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)