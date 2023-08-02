'Tried To Call Him': Home Guard Killed in Haryana Violence Survived by Two Kids

"Gursev was the sole breadwinner. Now that he is no more, what will happen to his children. We never expected he would suddenly be gone like this one day," said the mother of Gursev Singh (32), one of the two Home Guard jawans martyred on Monday, 31 July, in the communal clashes that have marred Nuh and other parts of Haryana.
His father, Sensei Singh, a farmer by profession, is attending to scores of visitors and family members visiting their home in Fatehpuri village of Fatehabad to pay respects.
Survived by his parents, a wife, and two children aged four and six, Gursev's family last saw him on 24 July when he left home for his temporary posting in Gurugram.
The Last Call
Gursev's wife said that her last conversation with him happened on 31 July, while he was helping the family book train tickets over the phone.
"I had to go to Bareta for a jagran event at a relative's place on 2 August. Gursev was looking for train tickets on his phone. We spoke several times till 2 o'clock. But while we were on a call, somebody called for him and we disconnected. I tried to reach out several times after that but could not," she said.
According to sources, Gursev was on duty during the violence and was going from Gurugram to Mewat with the police team when his convoy was attacked. The rioters reportedly pelted stones and fired at the vehicle, following which, Gursev was rushed to a hospital in Sohna along with other injured personnel. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
"Can someone please tell me what happened to my husband?" his wife asked.
Gursev had joined the Home Guard ten years ago, following which he was posted in Fatehabad. He was sent for a temporary posting to Gurugram on 7 July.
In a statement, the Haryana Police said: "The Haryana Police stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved family will be provided with Rs. 57 Lakh and all support by the Haryana Police."
(With inputs from Parvez).
