Auroville: Residents Allege Being Blacklisted, Denied Visas; Admin Denies Claims

Several foreigners residing in Auroville, a bioregion in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, are allegedly being intimidated with unnecessary police interrogations. The visa process of at least a 100 foreign nationals are also delayed, alleged residents. Many stated that this treatment is targeted at those who have been actively participating in public protests.

A spokesperson from the Auroville administration, however, justified this action saying, “From the government's perspective, if you are going to oppose the laws of the land then you have to face the music. The Ministry of External Affairs is getting reports from people that foreign nationals who are here on an entry visa, are interfering in legally sanctioned work.”



“If the same happened in UK and USA, how would the governments react? We are not obliged to have miscreants in our country. You can register your objection and even do silent protests. It is because of the goodness of Indian officials that theses persons are not arrested already,” Sindhuja Jagadeesh, spokesperson of the Auroville Foundation told The Quint.