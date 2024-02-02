CBI Searches Activist Harsh Mander's Office & Residence in FCRA Violation Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning, 2 February, conducted searches at the office and residence of retired IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander in connection with a probe of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010.
"The CBI have just left Harsh's home and office. They did a search and came for some papers in connection to the FIR they have lodged. It was a preliminary enquiry which they have turned into an FIR now. They were there from 7 am to 11 am," sources told The Quint.
"He and his family are fine. Let us heave a sigh of relief that they have left." they added.
"The targeting of Harsh Mander by this Government is endless. Having found nothing through ED, IT, Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing, they decided to get CBI to investigate," activist Kavita Srivastava said in a statement.
Last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended a CBI probe into the foreign funding of Aman Biradari, a non-government organisation (NGO) founded by Harsh Mander.
'Mander Being Targeted'
"CBI is raiding Harsh Mander’s house and office. He has been one of the most gentle, humane & generous activists who has worked tirelessly for the weak & poor. He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this govt. All agencies are being blatantly used to target critics," Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan posted on X.
In 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at offices and residential premises associated with Mander in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.
The ED’s case is based on another case registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the Centre for Equity Studies (CES). Mander is the director of CES.
The Delhi Police had registered two cases against CES – one under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, and another over alleged financial irregularities — following a raid conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in 2020 at two children’s homes run by CES.
In 2021, in response to a petition in the Delhi High Court by CES, the NCPCR had said it had recommended action against the two children’s homes linked to Mander only after finding various violations on the part of the management.
Among the alleged violations, the NCPCR mentioned that it had been informed by the children that they were taken to protest sites, including Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
