Haridwar Hate Speech Case: 2nd FIR Filed Against Yati Narsinghanand, 9 Others

Nearly two weeks after hate speeches were delivered at a 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, a second case has been registered by the Uttarakhand Police in relation to the communal conclave.

Ten persons – including former Chief of Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi, Dsna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, and Hindu Mahasabha general secretary Annapurna – have been named in the FIR filed at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar, news agency PTI reported, citing senior sub-inspector Nitesh Sharma.

Other who have been booked are Sindhu Sagar, Dharamdas, Parmananda, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chahwan, and Prabodhanand Giri.