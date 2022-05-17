Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Jitendra Tyagi Granted 3-Month Interim Bail by SC

The direction, issued by a bench comprising of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, came while hearing Tyagi's special leave petition that disputed an earlier Uttarakhand High Court order denying him bail.

The State counsel submitted, "He should not make a statement of hate speech and if he does, we will arrest him. Bail will automatically stand canceled and we will arrest him under Section 41B (procedure of arrest and duties of officer making arrest) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) As regards his medical condition is concerned, it is stable. He has some cardiac problems."