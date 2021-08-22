'Afghanistan Crisis Shows Why CAA Was Necessary': Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Citing an example of evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs from crisis-ridden Afghanistan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday, 22 August, asserted his endorsement of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

India, on Sunday, had evacuated 168 people from Kabul in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, out of which 107 were Indian nationals, and the others were Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, news agency PTI had reported.

Sharing the news of the evacuation operation on Twitter, the Union minister said that, "Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act."