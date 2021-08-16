Will Take All Steps to Ensure Safety of Indians: MEA on Afghanistan Crisis
The MEA said they are awaiting the resumption of flights in Kabul to restart the repatriation process.
The Government of India will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of the Indian nationals and its interests in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, 16 August, a day after the Taliban takeover of the country.
Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has "deteriorated significantly in the last few days," the MEA said they are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.
The government further pointed out that it was in touch with the Indian nationals in the country who wish to return.
"We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan, Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual development, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them."Ministry of External Affairs
