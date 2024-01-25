Republic Day 2024: 7 Motivational Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar To Share With Friends

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or Dr BR Ambedkar was one of the prominent leaders of independent India. He was one of the most crucial social reformers of the country. Republic Day is observed on 26 January, every year, and it is important to remember him on this day. After India’s independence, Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played an important role in writing the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India.
Regardless of facing numerous challenges, Dr BR Ambedkar went on to become one of the most educated South Asians by acquiring higher education degrees in economics and law. He believed that the spirit of the Indian Constitution would be alive if there were societal reforms and harmony. We should remember Dr Ambedkar on Republic Day and pass on his teachings.
Here are some inspiring and motivational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar you should remember and share on Republic Day. Educate the younger generation about him and how he played an important role after independence.
Republic Day 2024: Inspiring Quotes by BR Ambedkar
"A just society is that society in which the ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society."
"However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good."
"Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic."
"Democracy is not merely a form of Government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards our fellow men."
"History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them."
"Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship."
"As you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."
