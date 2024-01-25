ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Preparations in Full Swing Across Delhi Ahead of 75th Republic Day

French President Emmanuel Macron, who landed in India on Thursday, 25 January, will be the chief guest for the day.

As Republic Day comes closer, preparations are in full swing across Delhi with rehearsals of Armed forces and tableau to security checks.

India is all set to celebrate it 75th Republic Day on 26 January, with the themes ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’.

The parade this year will be heralded by 100 female artists playing Indian musical instruments and will include tableaux of 16 states/UTs and nine ministries/organisations, according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron, who landed in India on Thursday, 25 January, will be the chief guest for the day.

Ahead of the Republic Day event, the national capital also witnessed traffic congestion owning to the rehearsals of the same.

