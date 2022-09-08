Happy Onam 2022: Quotes, Wishes & Images To Share With Friends & Family

Onam or Thiruvonam is the harvest festival observed in India, especially in Kerala. This year Onam 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, 8 September 2022. Onam is a 10-day harvest festival recognised in Kerala every year and is cause for much excitement and fanfare.

According to the Malayali calendar, it is observed in the month of Chingam, which falls between August and September. Every part of the state participates in the celebrations with zeal and zest, including the welcoming ceremony of the benevolent and kind-hearted King Mahabali.

Atham marks the start of the Onam festival. This year, Atham was observed on 30 August and therefore, Onam or Thiruvonam will be celebrated on 8 September 2022. Celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your friends, family, and relatives by sharing the following quotes, wishes, images, and greetings.