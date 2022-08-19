Happy Janmashtami 2022: 20+ Wishes To Share With Family, Friends, and Others
Happy Janmashtami 2022: Check out the list of the best 20+ wishes for your family and friends.
According to the Hindu Calendar, Janmashtami is observed every year on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Krishna Janmashtami generally falls in the month of August or September. This year, the sacred festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, 19 August 2022.
According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born on the day of Janmashtami, which is why it is also called Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.
On the eve of Janmashtami 2022, we have curated a list of the 20+ Krishna Janmashtami wishes for you that you can consider sharing with your family, friends, colleagues, and others to show your participation in the celebrations. Take a look below.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: List of 20+ Janmashtami Wishes for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and More
Enjoy Janmashtami 2022 and send the below-mentioned 20+ Janmashtami wishes to your close ones to share the joy of the festival. You can also put these wishes as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Status.
May this Janmashtami bring happiness to you and your loved ones. Enjoy the festival with love, respect, and enthusiasm. My good wishes for you all. Happy Janmashtami 2022!
Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami. Krishna is known to enchant through his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!
Your mind is in a good state when you are happy. Festivals bring lots of happiness and ecstasy to our lives. Let's celebrate the pious ocassion of Janmashtami together. Wish you many many happy returns of Krishna Janmashtami 2022.
Jai Shri Krishna! I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries. Radhe Radhe. Have a happy and prosperous Janmashtami.
On this day of Lord Krishna, participate in Krishna Lila, enact a dance/drama based on the lord's life and valor to celebrate the day. Happy Gokulashtami.
May the natkhat Nandlal fulfil your life with tons and loads of happiness, prosperity, success, and good well-being. Happy Janmashtami.
On this Krishna Janmashtami, May Shri Krishna show you the right path as he showed the path to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Wish you a very happy Janmashtami 2022
Jai Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari! Feel the happiness, joy, peace, and blessings on the eve of Janmashtami. Have faith that Kanha ji will do everything good for you. Happy Janmashtami.
On this Krishna Janmashtami, I wish that all your dreams come true. May Nand Gopal shower his divine blessings on you and your family! Happy Janmashtami 2022!
It is believed that on the day of Janmashtami, Shri Krishna takes away the Makhan from your home. May the Makhan Chor take away all your sorrows and troubles too. Happy Janmashtami 2022!
On this Krishna Janmashtami, I pray to Lord Krishna to always shower you with his choicest blessings and empower you with the strength to follow the right path in life. Happy Janmashtami 2022.
May the Natkhat Nandlal accept all your wishes and shower divine blessings on you. Happy Janmashtami to all.
May Murli Manohar bestow you with good health and prosperity. May you always find peace and harmony. Happy Janmashtami!
Krishna’s blessings are there for you wherever you go. Seek his blessings on this festival and he will accept your wishes. Happy Gokulashtami.
Listen to the sweet, melodious, and blissful tunes of Krishna ji and he will fill your life with bliss, joy, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!
May Krishna fill your home and heart with love, joy, good health, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!
I wish you good health and success on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!
On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, Shri Krishna took birth to save the mankind from inhumanity and injustice. Let us reinforce our faith in Kanha ji today. Happy Janmashtami!
On the eve of the birth of our beloved Shri Krishna, let’s celebrate the festival with full fervour, enthusiasm, and show our participation. Happy Janmashtami 2022.
Tension, stress, and worry have become a part of our lives in this modern world. May Lord Krishna remove all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi, and give you all the love, peace, and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Those who worry a lot must know that Shri Krishna is out there to help. So, leave all your worries to our beloved Krishna on this day and he will take care of you. Happy Janmashtami, enjoy the festival!
This Krishna Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha ji with joy happiness, and devotion. Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.