Happy Dussehra 2022: Quotes & Wishes Images on Vijayadashami for FB and WhatsApp

Dussehra is an important festival for Hindus and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm every year. This year Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Dussehra is a festival to cherish the victory of good over evil. It is the festival that is observed on the nine days of Navratri. Dussehra marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura.

On the occasion of Dussehra, effigies of Ravana are burnt with full grandeur. This marks the triumph of good over evil. Last day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami (meaning victory of good over evil).

We have curated a list of best quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings for you on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Share them with your loved ones or put them as Facebook and WhatsApp status.