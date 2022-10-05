Happy Dussehra 2022: Quotes & Wishes Images on Vijayadashami for FB and WhatsApp
Happy Dussehra 2022: Here's the list of best quotes, wishes, and greetings for Facebook & WhatsApp.
Dussehra is an important festival for Hindus and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm every year. This year Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Dussehra is a festival to cherish the victory of good over evil. It is the festival that is observed on the nine days of Navratri. Dussehra marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura.
On the occasion of Dussehra, effigies of Ravana are burnt with full grandeur. This marks the triumph of good over evil. Last day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami (meaning victory of good over evil).
We have curated a list of best quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings for you on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Share them with your loved ones or put them as Facebook and WhatsApp status.
Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashmi) 2022: Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Messages and Status for WhatsApp and Facebook
May Lord Rama continue to illuminate your road to achievement and provide you success in all facets of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra 2022!!
On the auspicious festival of Dussehra, burn the effigy of Ravana along with all of your rage, hatred, and ego! Happy Vijayadashami 2022.
Greetings for a Happy Vijayadashami! May Goddess Durga grant all of your wishes and bestow you with pleasure, success, and good health.
May this Dussehra burn away all the sadness and suffering on Earth and bring you joy and wealth. Happy Vijayadashami 2022!
This Dussehra, let's unite to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. May you experience love, good fortune, and joy on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra 2022 To You & Your Family.
I hope you are able to successfully remove all bad thoughts from your mind, just as Lord Rama destroyed evil on Earth. Wishing you a pleasant and blessed Dussehra 2022!!!
Dussehra is the day that serves as a reminder that goodness always prevails over evil in the end. Let's always keep it in mind. Happy Vijayadashami.
Take pleasure and enjoy the triumph of good over evil. I hope you have a happy and fun-filled day. Happy Dussehra 2022.
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, and best wishes for your happiness, serenity, success, prosperity, goodness, and joy. I wish you and your family a happy Dussehra.
May God Rama continue to illuminate your road to prosperity and grant you success in all facets of life. Happy Vijayadashami 2022!
I wish you and your family a year filled with the colour, joy, and beauty of this celebration on this auspicious day! Happy Vijayadashami to you!
Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022: Best Quotes for Facebook & WhatsApp
When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. (Mahatma Gandhi)
"Dussehra teaches us that when we act with Dharma, we will always be victorious." (Amish Tripathi)
“I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.” (Charles Dickens)
"The fragrance of the flower is never borne against the breeze, but the fragrance of human virtues diffuses itself everywhere." (Ramayana)
“If you kill the Ravana in you, it's like killing the healthy cells along with cancer cells. Guru with Guitar. Happy Dussehra.” (Vikrmn)
“The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.” (Walt Disney)
