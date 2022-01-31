Gurugram ‘Namaz’ Row: SC Agrees to Hear Contempt Plea Against Haryana Officials

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Monday, 31 January, agreed to give immediate listing to a petition seeking contempt action against Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Haryana Police for their alleged inaction in preventing the disruption of Friday Namaz in open sites in Gurugram which had been designated by the city authorities back in 2018.

The petition filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb has submitted that there has been a rise in disruptive incidents by certain "identifiable hooligans", who portray themselves falsely in the name of religion but seek to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against Muslims across the city, LiveLaw reported.

This comes after permission to offer namaz at all the designated sites in the city was rescinded and in the aftermath of an First Information Report (FIR) filed against the Rajya Sabha MP, who has been at the forefront of the namaz row, among other members of the Muslim community.