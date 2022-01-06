Gurugram: Former MP, Who Had Approached SC Over Namaz row, Now Booked
The former MP had moved the top court against namaz disruptions in Gurugram.
Gurgaon Police on Tuesday, 4 January, booked former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, under Section 153 (provocation for rioting) of the IPC at Gurgaon sector 40 police station.
The former MP had moved the top court against namaz disruptions in Gurugram. He had also sought contempt action against Haryana officials for failing to comply with orders passed by the SC regarding measures to be taken to curb communal sentiments.
However, Hindu activists-Dinesh Bharti, Himmat and Vikky Kumar approached the police accusing him of 'disrupting communal harmony' and trying to grab land to incite riots.
Complainant Dinesh Bharti alleged there was a piece of land near plot No. 449-450 in Sector 40 where ancestors of Mangtu Manihar were put to rest.
However, the land was being allegedly declared a 'graveyard' and a mosque was being demanded by them, the Hindu activist claimed.
Following the complaint and allegations made by the activist, an FIR was registered against former-MP Mohammad Adeeb, Abdul Haseeb Kashmi and Mufti Mohammad Salim Kashmi under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.