ADVERTISEMENT

Namaz in Open Spaces 'Will Not Be Tolerated': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Since September, members of Hindu right-wing groups have been disrupting Friday Namaz in open spaces.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.</p></div>
i

Offering Namaz in open spaces will “not be tolerated”, Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday, 10 December, hours after several Hindu right-wing groups showed up in Gurugram's Sector 37 and raised anti-Muslim slogans and objected to namaz being offered at the open site.

The CM also told the press that a previous decision of sites being reserved for this purpose now stands withdrawn.

On being asked about the continued disruptions of Namaz over the past several Fridays in Gurugram, CM Khattar said:

“We have told the police and the Deputy Commissioner that this issue has to be resolved. To resolve it, everyone offers prayers at their own place, someone offers namaz, someone does paath, someone does puja, we have no issue with that. And religious places are built for these purposes only so that prayers are offered there. Such practises should not take place in the open, this practice of offering namaz prayers here in the open, this will not be tolerated.”
Also Read

Gurugram Namaz: Looking for Space and Dignity to Pray in Millennium City

Gurugram Namaz: Looking for Space and Dignity to Pray in Millennium City
ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks came after a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which he is reported to have chaired.

Since September 2021, members of Hindu right-wing groups have been disrupting Friday prayers by the Muslim community in open spaces in Gurugram, despite these sites being designated by the state government for this purpose.

Also Read

Gurugram: Hindu Right-Wing Groups Raise Anti-Muslim Slogans at Namaz Site Again

Gurugram: Hindu Right-Wing Groups Raise Anti-Muslim Slogans at Namaz Site Again

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT