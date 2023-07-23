One Dead in Junagadh as Heavy Rains Devastate Gujarat; Rescue Ops Underway

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat on Saturday, 23 July, with the state's Junagadh district being the worst affected.

Purported visuals on social media showed cars and livestock being swept away by the flash floods that were triggered by the downpour in the state since 20 July.

So far, three people have died in rain-related incidents reported from the Surendranagar district and Rajkot district, according to The Indian Express. Hundreds more remain stranded, awaiting evacuation from the low-lying areas that have been inundated with floodwater.