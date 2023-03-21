ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Does Your Skin Itch During Rains? Here's How You Can Prevent It
There's a higher risk of your skin getting rashes and allergies when it rains, thanks to all the humidity.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
Monsoon might not yet be here but rain showers were witnessed across Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. With unseasonal rains, come the itchiness of skin.
FIT reached out to Dr Chaitanya Singh, a Delhi-based dermatologist, who suggests how you can take care of your skin during the rains.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Rainfall Delhi rains Skincare in Monsoons
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×