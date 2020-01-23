Is Rape Accused Godman Nithyananda Operating Account From Vanuatu?

Is rape-accused godman Nithyananda, who is currently on the run from Indian authorities, running his business from a bank account in the Pacific island country of Vanuatu? An email sent by a confidante of Nithyananda to a person who sought details regarding payment for prayer ceremonies, asks disciples to deposit money in a bank account based out of the Republic of Vanuatu.

It is pertinent to note that the island has a global reputation for being a tax haven with no corporate or personal taxes. The country in the south Pacific Ocean is neighboured by Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and New Guinea. It also has banking secrecy laws, providing confidentiality to clients which makes it more attractive as a tax haven.

The mail provides an account number for 'Kailaasa Limited' in the Port Vila branch of the National Bank of Vanuatu, the largest bank in the country. Port Vila is the capital of Vanuatu. However, the remitting address is listed as 'Kailaasa Limited', which is about two minutes away from the National Bank of Vanuatu on Kumul Highway.