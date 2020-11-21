GoBackAmitShah Trends Ahead of BJP Leader’s Visit to TN

Shah, who is visiting the state after over a year, will be addressing the office-bearers and core committee of the state BJP unit besides some official engagements.

Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his visit by paying floral tributes to late veteran AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa at the Kalaivanar Arangam at 4.30 pm.

He will then lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects, like the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-3. Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will be at the event.

Shah will then chair a meeting with the Tamil Nadu BJP unit's office bearers and district presidents to chalk out the poll strategies for the upcoming polls.