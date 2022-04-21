Jahangirpuri Man Moves Supreme Court After Juice Shop With DDA Approval Razed
Gupta claimed that the space for his shop was allotted by the DDA and that he had all the official papers.
Ganesh Kumar Gupta, whose juice shop was demolished in the anti-encroachment drive carried out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of Wednesday, 20 April, has moved the Supreme Court, demanding compensation.
Gupta confirmed the same to The Quint, but refused to comment on it further.
Gupta, on Wednesday, claimed that the space for his shop had been allotted by the Delhi Development Authority and that the administration demolished his shop despite him having official papers.
In his plea, Gupta has sought compensation from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, saying that his shop was authorised and had all the necessary licences.
"It is submitted that the shop of the Petitioner was allotted by DDA in year 1977-78 and he has since that period have been regularly paying the necessary fees and taxes. The Petitioner submits that on the day of demolition also he tried to show all the required documents but no heed was paid to his requests and his shop was damaged," the plea read.
Several vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal structures were demolished by bulldozers during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday morning.
This comes days after communal clashes broke out in the North West Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday morning, ordered that the status quo be maintained with regard to the NDMC's encroachment drive, effectively staying the drive till the court could take up the matter.
What Did Ganesh Gupta Say?
Gupta, who was seen resisting and standing in front of a JCB before the MCD demolished a part of his shop, claimed he has had DDA approval since 1977. Gupta also said that all taxes regarding the property were paid by him and that he had receipts for the expenditures incurred.
Speaking to The Quint on Wednesday, he said, "My shop got DDA approval 45 years ago. If there was a legal doubt concerning my property, it would have been demolished a long time ago."
He added that no prior notice was issued to him regarding the demolition by local authorities.
Gupta also said that his entire family depended on the earnings from his shop.
"I have a wife and four children. My shop was the only means through which I could earn for my family. I have no other means to earn a living," he told The Quint.
