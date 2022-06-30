From 'Soft Islam' to Alleged Ties With Udaipur Killing: What Is Dawat-e-Islami?

A day after the horrifying murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan DGP ML Lather indicated that Gaus Mohammad, one of the main accused in the incident, had connections with the Pakistan-based Islamic organisation, Dawat-e-Islami (DeI).

"One of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. We're considering the incident an act of terror," the DGP told the press on Wednesday, 29 June.

Calling insinuations of such affiliations 'mischievous,' Pakistan's Foreign Office denied having any links with the attack, saying that it was "typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan, including by externalising their internal issues."