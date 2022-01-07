'Farmers Had No Intention of Blocking PM Modi's Visit in Punjab': SKM

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached in Punjab when his convoy halted on a route blocked by some protesting farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday, 6 January, said that the farmers had no intention of obstructing the PM's visit.

The SKM said that protests were being held across the state over the farmers' demands from the central government, and that the farmers had no information that they were on the PM's route.