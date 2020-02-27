Ex-RAW Chief Met Farooq Abdullah to ‘Gauge His Mood on Art 370’

Former RAW Chief AS Dulat embarked on a top secret mission to Srinagar in early February for the government in order to gauge the mood of detained National Conference (NC) leader and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah about “accepting the new reality of Jammu & Kashmir after the nullification of Article 370”, Hindustan Times reported quoting senior officials.

Dulat, who had been wanting to meet the former chief minister for several months, was finally given the nod earlier this month, according to HT.

However, when contacted by HT, Dulat declined to comment on the matter.

The government detained Farooq and several leaders, including his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.