Political Witch Hunt: Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter Slams PSA Dossier
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed the charges cited for filing a Public Safety Act Dossier on her mother, terming it a ‘political witch hunt’ and a ‘personal vendetta’.
“It sounds more like political witch-hunting. I don’t even understand what the phrase ‘daddy’s girl’ is doing in something as serious as a Public Safety Act dossier. It’s a concerted propaganda to defame her and to accuse her of completely bizarre things.”Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti.
She moved on to calling the six-page dossier absurd, preposterous and illegal. When asked about the contents of the dossier, she replied, “ I want to make it very clear that I have seen a copy of this bond and it’s an illegal bond in the sense that it curtails the individual’s right to freedom of speech and expression. The person who signs it will not issue, or even utter a word about Article 370 or whatever developments happen in Kashmir on 5 August 2019.”
She also said that BJP was anti-women – be it regarding Mayawati, Mamata or Mehbooba Mufti. She alleged that the party didn’t like women speaking up for their people.
“First of all, they are defaming her – it’s a concerted propaganda to defame her and to accuse her of completely bizarre things. So, why don’t they place evidence of such a serious charge in the public domain? It doesn’t feel like we’re following the Rule of Law anymore. India feels like a banana republic. Is this a khap panchayat or a kangaroo court now?”Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti.
The BJP, Iltija Mufti claimed, is creating mass hysteria amongst Hindus by portraying Muslims as a threat.