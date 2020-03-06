‘Coronavirus A Shock Amid Self-Inflicted Unrest’: Manmohan Singh

As the Novel Coronavirus spreads across countries, India too, grapples with its impact on trade amid social unrest and economic slowdown. Addressing this concern, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh elaborated on the drastic consequences of the virus on the economy and how the government can address the situation in a more effective way, in an opinion piece for The Hindu.

The former PM stated that the social unrest and economic ruin are self-inflicted while the health contagion of COVID-19 disease, caused by novel coronavirus is an external shock.

He also mentioned the deadly violence that consumed Delhi over the past couple of weeks, leading to the death of nearly 50 citizens.

