Coronavirus Task Force Constituted, No Need to Panic: CM Kejriwal

Health Ministry officials also stated that 29 suspected cases were admitted in Delhi hospitals, ANI reported.
Amid a coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR, the demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida on Tuesday with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost.
- One in Delhi, six in Agra, 16 Italians and Indian driver, one in Telangana and three in Kerala, said Health minister Harsh Vardhan
- All side-events scheduled during the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva will be cancelled as of 3 March until the end of the session.
- Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister said that 350,000 N95 masks have been arranged and over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients.
- Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday, announced that all existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran
- A global recession is likely if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, and the odds of that are high, Moody’s Analytics said on Wednesday
Amit Shah Won't Play Holi This Year, Says India Well Prepared to Contain Coronavirus
Home Minister Amit Shah said today the country was well prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and that he would not participate in 'Holi Milan' function in the wake of the reports of outbreak of the virus in different places.
Shah also appealed to everyone to take all important measures to check the spread of coronavirus, reported PTI.
Task Force Constituted, No Need to Panic: CM Kejriwal on Coronavirus
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Wednesday, 4 March, said that a state-level task force has been constituted to control the situation arising due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The CM said that the government is concerned about the situation but there is no need to panic. He added that he won’t be celebrating Holi in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi.
Kejriwal added that coronavirus testing labs will be set up at Lady Hardinge Hospital and also in LNJP Hospital if necessary.
Asked about the shortage of masks and reports of people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost, he said that the government has no shortage of masks, but he will look into the private sector and take action if necessary.
25 Suspected Cases Admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, 4 at RML: Govt
Health Ministry officials stated, “At least 25 people suspected of Coronavirus are admitted at Safdarjung hospital. Four suspected cases of Coronavirus are kept in isolation at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia hospital,” reported ANI.
Total 28 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in India, Says Health Minister
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, 4 March, while addressing media stated, “So far India has reported 28 positive coronavirus cases, this includes 16 Italians.”
“From now on, all flights and passengers will be part of universal screening, not just the 12 countries which we had listed earlier,” he added.
Vardhan on reports of an increase in the price of N95 masks stated, “If people are taking advantage and misusing this time, then they should be labeled as ‘black sheep’ and a mechanism to punish them should be implemented.”
6 Members of Delhi Patient's Family Test Positive
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated, "on conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that the infected 6 members of his extended family who are in Agra. All 6 members tested positive for coronavirus."
PM Not to Participate in 'Holi Milan' Events on Expert Advice to Avoid Mass Gatherings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted.
This year, Holi is on 10 March.
