Undecided, May Join Politics if Public Wants: Bihar Ex-DGP Pandey

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday, 24 September, said that he is yet to decide on contesting the Assembly elections.

Pandey while briefing the media stated that “people are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It'll be a decision by the public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics,” news agency ANI reported.