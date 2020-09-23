Robinhood Bihar Ke: Ex- DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s Journey to the Top

“Robinhood Bihar Ke”, a song by ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Deepak Thakur is dedicated to Gupteshwar Pandey, who, until earlier this week was a one of the most prominent DGPs of Bihar and is now set to contest the upcoming state elections.

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Pandey has sought voluntary retirement from the force just five months ahead of his actual retirement.

While Pandey has denied joining any party so far, rumours are rife that he might contest from Buxar or Bhojpur on a Janata Dal (United) (JD (U)) ticket.