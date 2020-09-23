Not Joined Any Political Party: Bihar DGP Pandey After Taking VRS

Pandey applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) on Tuesday, which has since been accepted by the governor. The decision comes just ahead of the looming Bihar assembly polls.

Home Guard DGP SK Singhal has been appointed as the new DGP.

Pandey confirmed the news of his VRS on his Twitter handle, sharing a poster on his account which read, “My story, my words..I will come live on 23 September at 6 pm on my social media account.”

Pandey tweeted the below poster along with his message.