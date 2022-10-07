Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Pre-Orders Begin, Sale Date, Price, and Other Details

Good news for all the iPhone lovers who were waiting for the sale of iPhone 14 Plus. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale in India from today, 7 October 2022.

Interested customers must visit the official websites of e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon to get their hands on the device. Customers must also note down that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is also available for pre-order now.

The pre-orders can be booked from Amazon, Flipkart , Apple stores, and the official website of Apple.

Apple iPhone 14 Series along with iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Watch series 8, MacBook, and AirPods were launched by the company previous month on 7 September in the 'Far Out' event.

Besides, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 were launched on 22 September. Among other phones in the iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 14 Plus was the only device that was not put on sale yet. Now the wait is over, and iPhone 14 Plus is now officially available for sale in India.