Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Pre-Orders Begin, Sale Date, Price, and Other Details
Apple iPhone 14 Plus will be available for sale in India from Friday, 7 October 2022.
Good news for all the iPhone lovers who were waiting for the sale of iPhone 14 Plus. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale in India from today, 7 October 2022.
Interested customers must visit the official websites of e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon to get their hands on the device. Customers must also note down that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is also available for pre-order now.
The pre-orders can be booked from Amazon, Flipkart , Apple stores, and the official website of Apple.
Apple iPhone 14 Series along with iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Watch series 8, MacBook, and AirPods were launched by the company previous month on 7 September in the 'Far Out' event.
Besides, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 were launched on 22 September. Among other phones in the iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 14 Plus was the only device that was not put on sale yet. Now the wait is over, and iPhone 14 Plus is now officially available for sale in India.
iPhone 14 Plus: Sale Date in India
All the customers who had pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus will be able to receive deliveries starting today. So, the sale date of iPhone 14 Plus in India is Friday, 7 October 2022.
iPhone 14 Plus: Price in India
The price of iPhone 14 Plus in India is Rs 89900 (128 GB). The price of other variants is Rs 99900 for iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB and Rs 119900 for iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB. Exchange offer is also applicable to all these variants of iPhone 14 Plus.
Check out the official website of Amazon to know further details like discounts, exchange policy, and more.
iPhone 14 Plus in India: Features and Specs
Following are some of the features and specs of iPhone 14 Plus in India:
1. A large screen with 6.7-inch display.
2. An upgraded and modified dual-camera system.
3. Crash detection feature.
4. A15 Bionic.
5. Emergency satellite based SOS feature.
6. Modified battery.
7. Dolby Vision HDR recording
8. 5G connectivity.
9. Improved performance.
10. Aluminum design.
11. Five colour options including Red, Purple, blue, starlight, and midnight.
12. Ceramic Shield front cover with dust and water resistance.
13. Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
